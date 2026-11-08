***Small Craft Advisory until November 8, 10:00 AM EST***
Today
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 12 seconds.
Mon
W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 12 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Wed
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Thu
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thu Night
E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.