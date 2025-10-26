Today
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tonight
NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 7 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Wave detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain.
Tue Night
NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. A chance of rain.
Wed
NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. A chance of rain.
Wed Night
E winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. A chance of rain.
Thu
SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. Showers likely.
Thu Night
SW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft after midnight. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.