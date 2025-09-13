Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun
NE winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Tue
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tue Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers.