<SatE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Sat NightE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
SunNE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Sun NightNE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
MonNE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and E 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mon NightNE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TueNE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. A chance of showers.
Tue NightNE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WedNE winds 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 14 ft.
Wed NightNE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 14 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.>