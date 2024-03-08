Marine Forecast
Rain is likely Saturday, with increasing winds from the East then SE. Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters Saturday with a Gale Watch for Saturday night into Sunday. Gale Warnings are likely for the Atlantic waters Saturday night into Sunday and perhaps the bays as well. Visibility will be poor to occasionally very poor Saturday then good to excellent on Sunday.
Atlantic:
Saturday: GALE WATCH. E/SE 14-22 knots. Seas: 5-8 ft.
Sunday: GALE WATCH.W20-38 knots. Seas: 5-9 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: GALE WATCH. E 11-20 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Sunday: GALE WATCH.W18-36 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: GALE WATCH. E/SE 11-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Sunday: GALE WATCH.W17-35 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.