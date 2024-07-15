MARINE FORECAST
It will stay hot through Wednesday with a south wind at 1-15 knots on all rea waters. Thunderstorms will move into the area late Wednesday afternoon and night as a cool front approaches. These storms may bring strong wind gusts and torrential rains.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.