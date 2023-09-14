Marine Forecast
Increased winds and swells from Hurricane Lee will impact our waters through Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters Friday and small craft should not venture far from port into the Atlantic. We will see dry and pleasant air through the weekend.
Atlantic:
Friday: Small Craft Advisory. N 15-20 knots. Seas: 6-11 ft.
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. N 10-15 knots. Seas: 6-9 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: Small Craft CAUTION. N 15-20 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Saturday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-5 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: Small Craft Advisory. N 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.