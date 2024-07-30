MARINE FORECAST
We will see some thunderstorms tonight as an upper level trough passes across the region. It will stay breezy through Wednesday with a south wind at 10-15 knots on all area waters. Hotter weather with light winds will arrive Wednesday and it will be hotter still by Thursday with lighter winds.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: SW 6-14 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Thursday: SW 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: SW 6-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: SW 5-9 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: SW 6-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: SW 4-8 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.