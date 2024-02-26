Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters Tuesday and a Gale Watch is in effect for Wednesday. Winds will become strong Wednesday ahead of a cold front, and there will be rain Wednesday afternoon and evening as the front passes. The visibility will be moderate Tuesday, becoming poor and occasionally very poor Wednesday evening.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 15-25 knots. Seas: 3-6 ft.
Wednesday: Gale Watch. S 15-32 knots. Seas: 6-10 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 15-25 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: Gale Watch. S 15-32 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 15-25 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: Gale Watch. S 15-32 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.