Marine Forecast
Increased winds and swells from Hurricane Lee will impact our waters through Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the Atlantic tonight and Saturday but winds and waves will slowly subside Sunday. Small craft should not venture far from port into the Atlantic tonight or Saturday. We will see some showers in the area after 3 PM Sunday, as a weak cool front approaches the area.
Atlantic:
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 6-9 ft.
Sunday: Small Craft Advisory. S 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Sunday: S 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: S 7-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.