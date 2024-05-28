Marine Forecast
Less humid air will arrive Wednesday with winds increasing a little, and the visibility will be very good. There may be a line of thundershowers in the late afternoon as another cold front passes. Thursday looks dry and sunny with alight NW wind and very good visibility on all area waters.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: W 7-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: W 7-14 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Thursday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: W 7-14 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Thursday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.