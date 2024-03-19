Marine Forecast
We will see cool and breezy weather all week on area waters. Look for sunshine with very good visibility on the ocean and the bays through Thursday. Winds will turn to the NW Thursday with colder temps. returning behind a cold front.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. W12-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Thursday: NW 12-18 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. W10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: NW 10-17 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: W10-18 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: NW 10-17 knots. Seas: 2 ft.