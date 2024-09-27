MARINE FORECAST
Clouds will clear Saturday with some sunshine and only spotty showers. The visibility will be fair to good with a light south wind flow. Winds will turn to the East then NE on Sunday and clouds with some showers will return. Any rain will be light Sunday. Showers are likely with fair to occasionally poor visibility Sunday evening as well.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: SE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
SUN: ENE 5-10 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: SW 4-7 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
SUN: ENE 3-7 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: S 2-7 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
SUN: S 7-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.