Marine Forecast
Look for fair to poor visibility with steady onshore winds on Saturday. Scattered showers will develop Saturday afternoon and evening with winds increasing some from the east. Clouds with some passing showers will linger through Sunday. The visibility will continue to be fair and occasionally poor near showers.
Atlantic:
Saturday: E 12-19 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Sunday: SE 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: E 10-18 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Sunday: SE 9-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. E 11-18 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: SE 9-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.