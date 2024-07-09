MARINE FORECAST
It will stay hot with only isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and a few scattered PM showers Thursday. Winds will increase Wednesday on all area waters. The visibility will be fair to good across the area, but coastal sea fog is possible in the Atlantic and it may bring the visibility down to 100 meters or less at times!.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 12-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Thursday: S 10-20 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: S 10-17 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: S 10-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: S 10-20 knots. Seas: 2 ft.