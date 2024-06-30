MARINE FORECAST
Look for strong storms tonight, and some will have very strong wind gusts with heavy rains. Visibility will be poor in the heavier thunderstorms and wind gusts over 40 knots are possible. Cooler and drier weather returns Monday with excellent visibility as much drier air arrives. Tuesday will be sunny with lighter winds and good visibility on all area waters.
Atlantic:
Monday: N 12-20 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Tuesday: NE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Monday: N 12-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Tuesday: NE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Monday: N 12-17 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Tuesday: NE 5-10 knots. Seas: 1 ft.