Marine Forecast
Showers are likely Saturday, with fair to poor visibility, as the winds will increase on all area waters. Skies may clear some later Sunday, and winds will continue from the NE. Visibility will improve and become good by Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic:
Saturday: E 7-14 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Sunday: NE 10-17 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: E 10-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: NE 9-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: E 6-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Sunday: NE 9-13 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.