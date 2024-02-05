Marine Forecast

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&