Marine Forecast
Clear skies with breezy are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.Visibility will be excellent on all area waters. Winds will diminish Wednesday afternoon across the area. Small Craft Advisories are posted through tomorrow on the Atlantic.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. N 12-18 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. NE 10-16 knots. Seas: 4-6 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: N 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Wednesday: NE 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: NE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.