MARINE FORECAST
Wednesday will turn hotter and more humid with increasing SW winds. Look for strong storms after dark Wednesday night. Visibility will be poor in the heavier thunderstorms and wind gusts over 40 knots are possible. Clouds and some showers will linger into Thursday with fair visibility.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. SW 10-16 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Thursday: Vrbl. 1-6 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: SW 10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: Vrbl. 1-6 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. SW 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: Vrbl. 1-6 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.