Marine Forecast
Sunshine will continue across all area waters Wednesday, with increasing winds and good visibility. There will be some low cloud and coastal fog at sunrise near the coast Winds will increase more Thursday with some scattered late day thundershowers around.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: S 8-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Thursday: S 7-13 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.