MARINE FORECAST
WINDS WILL DIMINISH TUESDAY WITH SUNSHINE AND GOOD VISIBILITY. CLOUDS WILL RETURN EARLY WEDNESDAY WITH RAIN LIKELY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AN DINTO THE NIGHT. WINDS WILL INCREASE WITH GUSTS TO OVER 20 KNOTS FROM THE SE LATE WEDNESDAY. VISIBILITY WILL BE POOR TO VERY POOR BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON ALL AREA WATERS.
Atlantic Ocean:
Tuesday: W 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Wednesday: E/SE 14-22 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: W 10-15 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Wednesday: E/SE 14-22 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: W 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: E/SE 14-22 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.