Marine Forecast
We will see some evening showers with moderate to poor visibility as a cool front approaches Delmarva. Clouds will decrease later tonight behind a cold front and winds will turn to the NW. Winds will turn to the north Saturday behind the weak cool front with, partly to mostly sunny skies, and cooler temperatures.
It will still be quite mild for mid-March across the area. Winds will increase, with high clouds increasing Sunday. Visibility will be good to excellent Saturday and Sunday.
Atlantic:
Saturday: NW/SE 5-11 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Sunday: SW10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: NW/SE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: SW10-16 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: NW/N 10-15 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Sunday: SW/W10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.