Marine Forecast
Friday looks windy and cool with considerable cloud cover lingering across the area and Saturday will be much the same.There may be some passing showers with poor visibility but most of the time the visibility will be good.
Atlantic:
Friday: NW 12-20 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Saturday: NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: NW 12-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 2 ft.