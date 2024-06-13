Marine Forecast
Visibility will be good on all waters. Friday will be hotter with some showers and some thunderstorms possible near dusk. A weak cool front will bring drier air Saturday with sunshine and very good visibility to all of the area.
Atlantic:
Friday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: N 5-12 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: N 5-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: N 5-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.