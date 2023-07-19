MARINE FORECAST
Hazy weather with decreasing wildfire smoke is on the way for tonight and Thursday. We will see some widely scattered storms about later Thursday afternoon. Winds will be light Thursday, and turn to the SW Friday as a summer cool front passes through the area.
Atlantic Ocean:
Thursday: S 5 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Friday: SW 7-14 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Thursday: S 1-5 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Friday: SW 7-12 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Thursday: NE 2-5 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Friday: SW/W 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.