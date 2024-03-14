Marine Forecast
Clouds will increase Friday with some showers late in the day and especially in the evening. Winds will turn to the NW behind a weak cool front Saturday with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. It will still be quite mild for mid-March across the area.
Atlantic:
Friday: SW10-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: SW10-18 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Saturday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: SW10-17 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: NW/N 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.