Marine Forecast
Only very spotty thunderstorms will develop Saturday with good visibility outside of any showers. Sunday looks warm and sunny with some isolated storms around. Winds will increase some from the south by afternoon, and visibility will be good.
Atlantic:
Saturday: S 5 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Sunday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: S 5 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Sunday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: S 5 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Sunday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.