Marine Forecast
Saturday will be much the same as today, with clouds and spotty showers in the afternoon. We will see more sunshine and fewer clouds Sunday with winds diminishing. There may be some passing showers with poor visibility Saturday, but most of the time the visibility will be good. A Small Craft Advisory is posted for all area waters Saturday as winds increase some around a strong low pressure center over New England.
Atlantic:
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Sunday: N 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Sunday: N 9-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-22 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Sunday: N 8-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.