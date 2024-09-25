MARINE FORECAST
Look for mostly cloudy skies with a light southeast wind through Thursday. Some very spotty showers are also possible tonight and Thursday but most will stay dry. Visibillity will be fair to good on area waters Thursday but poor near any showers. Clouds will lower with showers likely Friday afternoon into the evening and visibility will be fair to poor. Winds will increase some from the East Friday afternoon into the evening.
ATLANTIC:
THU: SE 6-12 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
FRI: E 7-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
THU: SE 6-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
FRI: E 5-11 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
THU: SE 6-11 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
FRI: E 5-11 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.