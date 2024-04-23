Marine Forecast
Winds will increase Wednesday form the est ahead of a cold front and it will turn mostly cloudy. The visibility will be fair to good Wednesday but low clouds and a deep marine layer will return Wednesday night as winds turn to the NE. Thursday will be cooler with clouds and only fair visibility as a deep layer of marine air moves back across the area.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. SW 8-15 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Thursday: NE 7-16 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: W 8-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: NE 7-14 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. W 8-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: NE 7-14 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.