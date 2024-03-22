Marine Forecast
Winds will increase from the SE tonight, then turn to the NW later Saturday, and Gale Warnings are posted on all area waters Saturday and Saturday night. Winds will increase to 14-27 knots Saturday with gusts to over 35 knots. Visibility will be fair to poor tonight and Saturday, becoming occasionally very poor, then becoming good to very good late Saturday evening.
Atlantic:
Saturday: Gale Warning. SE/NW 15-30+ knots. Seas: 6-10 ft.
Sunday: Gale Warning Possible. N 20-40 knots. Seas: 7-109 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Saturday: Gale Warning. SE/NW 15-30+ knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Sunday: Gale Warning Likely. N17-35 knots. Seas: 3-6 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Saturday: Gale Warning. SE/NW 15-28+ knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Sunday: Gale Warning Likely. N17-35 knots. Seas: 4 ft.