Marine Forecast
We will see some spotty showers around and an east wind will diminish on Friday with clouds but decent visibility. We may see some breaks of sunshine Friday but clouds will linger in most areas, especially near the Atlantic coast. Showers are likely Saturday, with fair to poor visibility and the winds will increase on all area waters.
Atlantic:
Friday: NE/E. 6-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Saturday: E 10-17 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: NE. 6-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: E 10-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: NE. 6-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: E 10-15 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.