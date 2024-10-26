MARINE FORECAST
The visibility will be excellent, with mostly clear skies through Monday. Winds will increase today behind a cold front and small craft advisories are posted for all area waters. Winds will diminish Sunday. Monday looks much the same with clear skies and light NE winds.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.