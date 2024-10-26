MARINE FORECAST

The visibility will be excellent, with mostly clear skies through Monday. Winds will increase today behind a cold front and small craft advisories are posted for all area waters. Winds will diminish Sunday. Monday looks much the same with clear skies and light NE winds.

ATLANTIC:

SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.

SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.

MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.

CHESAPEAKE BAY:

SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.

SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.

MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.

DELAWARE BAY:

SAT: Small Craft Advisory. N 14-26 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.

SUN: NW 5-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.

MON: NE 5-7 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.

Recommended for you