Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-60. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible by morning. Lows: 36-45. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-60. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 36-45. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-75. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 60-77. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
The low cloud deck has settled in across Delmarva and will stick around for the day. The wind will hold from the northeast and will keep temperatures stuck in the 50s for highs inland with even cooler weather at the beach with this persistent northeast wind. This wind will also keep the low cloud deck locked in…making it partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. Another push of moisture will push in under the warmer air that is going to move in and lock this low cloud deck in even thicker overnight tonight and will stick around to end the week.
One more day of the cold and gray weather for Friday is expected as highs range from the 40s and 50s again with changes heading our way for the weekend. Finally, the wind will turn south to southwest for the weekend and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb up into the low 70s and with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. This will not apply to our beach towns…or right along the Chesapeake because the wind direction will be south for much of the weekend.
Our next real chance of showers and storms enters the forecast later in the evening of Sunday and could linger into early on Monday morning. Some of these showers and storms late in the day on Sunday could pack a punch with strong, gusty winds…very heavy rain and lots of lightning. Something to keep in mind since the timing of the storms looks to be around and after sunset at the moment.