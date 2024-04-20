DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy with some showers early, then some sun in the afternoon and evening. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: A chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Our weather pattern is a little unsettled this weekend, but conditions shouldn't significantly affect any plans.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva on Saturday. This will keep some widely scattered showers in the forecast, mainly in the morning. Weak high pressure will build in by afternoon, and I think we'll start to see peeks of sun by early to mid afternoon, with skies becoming mainly clear by evening. Temperatures will be close to seasonable, in the mid 60s.
On Sunday, the day will start off mostly sunny as a storm system prepares to pass to our south. We'll likely start to see more clouds mixing in with the sun by afternoon as the storm passes. Any rain will be most likely on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in the afternoon and evening. A few showers might make it up to the Lower Eastern Shore, and rain is unlikely on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware. Temperatures will be cool Sunday, only in the 50s.
High pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to normal, in the mid 60s. Low temperatures Tuesday morning could be on the chilly side with low in the 30s not out of the question - just a note for folks who have started growing outdoor plants.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing our next chance for showers, although at this time, significant rain is not expected.
High pressure brings the sun back for Thursday before clouds increase again Friday ahead of a round of scattered showers next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for April 27 - May 3.