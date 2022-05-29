Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild. L ows in the low to mid 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with some showers and maybe a brief thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or thunder. Slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure has situated itself over the Mid-Atlantic region, which has been responsible for great weather on Sunday.
Sunday evening will be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by late evening, on their way to the lower 60s by Monday morning.
The high pressure brings us summer-like heat and sunshine for Memorial Day. Winds will be light from the south, and when combined with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, with a few low 90s not out of the question in interior Delmarva. If you are planning on attending any outdoor Memorial Day observances, be sure to stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, and protect your exposed skin with sunscreen or a wide-brimmed hot to avoid sunburn and heat exhaustion.
If you plan to head to the beaches on Memorial Day to escape the heat, temperatures on the boardwalks will be in the comfortable mid 70s. But pack your sunscreen and your patience...I'm expecting the roads to be quite crowded!
Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for much of the upcoming week.
The next weather maker will be a cold front that will approach the region, likely in the Thursday to Friday timeframe. With it will come showers and a chance of some thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off a little bit, but not much, with highs next weekend around 80°F.