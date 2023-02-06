Forecast updated on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low 29°. Winds: NW 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Breezy PM. High 54°. Winds: S 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 39°. Winds: SW 5-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny to partly sunny and mild PM. High 61°. Winds: NW 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cold night with temps. falling slowly to near 29° by daybreak. Winds will be light from the NW but the Arctic air mass that we saw Saturday is long gone and the week ahead looks very mild! Tuesday looks sunny with a SW breeze returning as high pressure passes to our south and into the Atlantic. This SW wind will bring warmer air back to the area. Look for temps. in the mid 50's by 2 PM. Winds will be from the south at 9-14 mph through he afternoon. Tuesday night will be cool with a low of around 39° and a light SW wind will continue. We may see a few mid and high clouds over the area during the night.
Wednesday will bring a few clouds with a weak cool front passing but no precipitation is expected. Winds will turn to the NW at 8-14 mph in the afternoon with temps. reaching the low 60'! Skies will be partly sunny and this weak cool front will dissipate to our south by Thursday.
In the longer range: Thursday will be windy and very mild with clouds increasing ahead of a storm system in the Plains. Rain showers are likely Thursday night into Friday but forecast confidence is rather low with this storm system. It will stay mild with temps. In the id 60's Thursday and Friday. Look for clearing skies Saturday with afternoon temps. near 50°. Sunday looks dry with a temp. range from 27-47 degrees. Milder weather returns Monday, as temps. return to the mid 50's in the afternoon hours.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.