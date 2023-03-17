DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Increasing clouds. A brief shower will be possible in the afternoon. Mild and becoming breezy. A southwest wind could gust 30 to 35 mph at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday night: Rain likely. Mild. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Early morning showers, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Becoming breezy. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
Breezy conditions are returning to Delmarva on this Friday, but it won't be the biting cold wind from earlier in the week.
As a low pressure system makes its way into the Great Lakes region, then starts heading toward the Canadian Maritimes, it will swing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic late on Friday.
With the approach of the front, and departing high pressure to the east, expect gusty southwest winds to develop during Friday, which will help temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s, except where the wind is coming off the water.
Most of the rain Delmarva sees from this cold front passage will be overnight Friday into Saturday.
Some showers are likely on Saturday morning, but the showers should be gone by midday, and skies will clear in the afternoon.
Then chilly high pressure will move into the region, which means a return of unseasonably cool and breezy conditions. This wind will be from the northwest, so we'll be back to that biting cold again on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low to mid 40s, and on Monday only reach about 50°F.
We've been tracking a possible significant storm system around the middle of next week, but long-range guidance is now suggesting that the storm could stay well to our south, meaning we'll stay dry on Delmarva through at least the middle of next week, but we're now talking a week out, so watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation above normal for March 24-30.