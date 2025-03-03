DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Chilly. Isolated areas of fog late. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Mild. Winds from the south could gust to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Overall, the coming week will see temperatures milder than normal.
Tonight will be an exception, with lows over Delmarva falling into the mid to upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Winds overnight will shift to a southerly direction, which will increase humidity. While fog is not likely, I don't want to rule out some isolated areas of patchy fog, as skies will be clear and winds will be light.
High pressure remains in charge on Tuesday, meaning mild sunshine for the entire peninsula. Winds will pick up out of the south, becoming a little gusty by afternoon. These winds will come ahead of our next weather-maker, a round of thunderstorms Wednesday evening.
As a strong low pressure system gets organized in the central part of the country, it will approach Delmarva late Tuesday into Wednesday. A warm front will glide up the East Coast, with southerly winds bringing warm, humid air from the Gulf. Temperatures Wednesday will rise into the 60s.
By Wednesday evening, a strong cold front will approach. Discrete supercell thunderstorms could develop out ahead of the front. With plenty of warm, humid air, and strong low-level winds, these storms could become strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are possible in any severe thunderstorms, and a tornado is also possible. All of Delmarva is currently under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe weather.
The front will clear Delmarva by Thursday morning, with skies slowly clearing with gusty winds.
Temperatures stay generally above normal through Saturday with sunshine. The next chance for rain will arrive Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 10 - March 16.