DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then quick clearing. Windy and much cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
High pressure has settled in over much of the Mid-Atlantic region, making for a lovely sunny day on Delmarva. While it has been a little breezy, the winds will calm down as we look ahead to Tuesday evening.
With clear skies and calm winds overnight, temperatures will fall into the seasonable mid 30s. With the recent rainfall making the ground quite wet, dewpoints will be in the mid 30s, so there is a little more confidence in some patchy fog or heavy dew by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will possibly be the best day of the week, with mainly sunny skies and light south winds, which will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s, although I don't want to rule out a few low 70s.
Another storm system in the form of a cold front will approach on Thursday, when we should expect increasing clouds as well as a gusty south breeze that will push temperatures into the upper 60s.
The front will pass Thursday night, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms that could feature some gusty downpours. We're not seeing any signals for strong thunderstorms, but we'll keep an eye on things as we get closer to Thursday evening.
High pressure builds back in Friday, with much cooler temperatures being suppressed by a gusty northwest wind. Gusts to 40 mph or more are expected, and because of the winds, Gale Watches are up for he waters around Delmarva.
Then temperatures warm back up into the low 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies for next weekend.
Another round of showers is possible on Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for March 25 - March 31.