Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front passed through the area and brought dry air at the surface but it also brought a high level layer of wildfire smoke. A NW wind flow will continue this week and temperatures will be below normal with lower humidity. An upper level low pressure system moving through the region may bring some occasional showers Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and cooler. Some high level smoke will turn the full moon orange! Low 59-61° Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and pleasant. High 81° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Wind: N/NE 1-7 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low 62° Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers. High 82° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 70%. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A NW wind flow will continue this week and temperatures will be below normal with lower humidity. An upper level low pressure system moving through the region will bring some occasional showers late Thursday night. Skies will turn clear tonight and it will be cooler with lows near 59-61 degrees by daybreak. There will be wildfire smoke at high levels and it will turn the full Super Moon a bright Orange. Winds will be light from the north.
Wednesday will be much the same with sunshine and a few clouds. Look for PM temps. near 81 degrees. The dry air will linger across the area Wednesday and winds will be from the north to NE at under 6 mph. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours with a NE sea breeze.
Clouds will increase Thursday, and an upper level low will bring some showers late Thursday night to the area. Most of the day will be pleasant with afternoon temps. near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 3-10 mph. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours with a SE sea breeze.
In the long range: Friday will stay mostly cloudy and there will be some showers around in the afternoon and evening. Look for temps. in the low 80's Friday afternoon with mid 70's on the beaches. Saturday and Sunday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. in the mid 80's. There will be some showers in the area at times, but it will not be that muggy. Hotter weather will arrive by Monday with temps. in the upper 80's. There will be some thunderstorms around Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon hours.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.