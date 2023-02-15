Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An approaching cold front will bring increasing winds from the south tonight and Thursday with temperatures near 70. Winds will remain very gusty with stronger gusts exceeding 34 mph in the afternoon hours. A cold front will bring rain and colder air by midday Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Low 51-52°. Winds: S 9-17 mph.
Thursday: Variable clouds, mild and windy. A few showers possible north. High 69-71°. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph. Wind gusts to 36 mph PM. Beaches stay near 57° PM.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and very mild with rain developing. Windy in open areas. Low 61°. Winds: SW 12-20 mph.
Friday: Rain early then colder with winds turning the NW by mid-morning. Rain ending by early afternoon with clearing toward dark. Windy and colder PM. High 61° early then falling to the mid 40's by 4 PM. Winds: SW/NW 13-24 mph. Wind gusts to 35 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be partly cloudy and very mild tonight, with a SW wind at 10-18 mph. Look for lows near 50-52° by sunrise which is above our average high temp. for the day.
Thursday will be windy and still very mild with increasing clouds. Warmer air ahead of a cold front will push the afternoon temps. to near 70 degrees. Winds will remain gusty from the south at 15-25 mph in the afternoon hours with some gusts over 35 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 54 degrees. We may see a few spotty showers about, mainly over northern Delmarva, north of a Dover to Easton line.
Friday will start wet and mild with a cold front passing by 11 AM. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front with the showers tapering off in the early afternoon. Temps. will drop from the low 60's at daybreak into the mid 40's by late afternoon. Winds will gust to 34 mph from the NW by midday. Skies will clear Friday night with a hard freeze late.
In the longer range: Skies will clear Friday night with a low of 28° Saturday morning. Saturday looks sunny, breezy, and chilly, with temps. in the mid 40's in the afternoon. Sunday will be milder with a low near 31 and high temps. in the mid 50's. Look for low 60's with mostly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon.
Rain returns Tuesday afternoon as another storm system approaches. Look for afternoon highest temps. in the mid 50's Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average low for mid-February is 29°, with a high temp. of 48°.