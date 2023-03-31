Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely near the shore during the day Saturday, peaking over all waters Saturday evening when near storm force winds are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&