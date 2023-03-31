Forecast updated on Friday, March 31 2023, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will remain gusty tonight, ahead of a cold front and it will be very mild. Winds will be even stronger Saturday as a front passes with some rain showers. Gale Warnings and wind advisories are posted for Saturday across Delmarva. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and windy. Passing showers likely. Low 58-60°. Winds: S 14-28 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, and very windy. Passing showers in the morning with a band of showers passing in the early afternoon. Wind gusts to over 40 mph are likely. High 74°. Wind: SW 18-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Clearing,windy, and cooler. Low 41°. Winds: W/NW14-26 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and cool. Breezy. High 55°. Wind: NW 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring lower clouds with passing showers ahead of a cold front. It will stay quite windy all night and turn more humid. Look for low temps. Near 58-60 degrees in most spots with winds gusting to well over 24 mph.
Saturday will turn even winder, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70's. Winds will gust to over 40 mph in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Wind advisories are likely for all of Delmarva, with Gale Warnings in area waters. A narrow band of showers and thundershowers will cross the area in the midday hours and some of the showers or thundershowers may produce a strong wind gust. A cool front will pass before dark and it will clear with temps. Near 42 by sunrise Sunday. It will stay quite blustery into Saturday night.
Look for cooler weather with sunshine on Sunday. It will stay breezy with sunshine across the area. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 50's with a NW wind Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall does not look that heavy Saturday and we could use the rain since march will end with well below normal rainfall. Many spots have had well below half of the usual March rainfall. Lower Delmarva is now in drought.
In the longer range: Monday looks sunny with a high near 67°. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very mild with sunshine and afternoon temps. Should reach the mid 70's. Some spotty showers will arrive by late Wednesday into Thursday, with highs near 77 Wednesday and 72° Thursday. Friday will be sunny and cool with lows near 46 and an afternoon high of 60.
The average low for mid-March is 39°, with a high temp. of 60°.