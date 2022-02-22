Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Passing showers possible. Low 57. Wind: S 9-17 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Winds increasing by midday with gusts to 23 mph PM. High 67-68°. Wind: SW 11-22+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy and colder. Passing showers possible. Low 37-38. Wind: N 7-12 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Rain likely PM with rain amounts of .2 to .4 inches. High 44-46°. Wind: NE 6-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will stay very mild tonight with a south breeze and temperatures in the mid 50's or higher as clouds linger across Delmarva. We will see some passing light showers in the area, but no heavy rain is expected. Most spots will see less than 0.1 inches of rain.
Wednesday looks windy and very mild as a cold front approaches Delmarva. Look for spotty showers and temperatures in the mid/upper 60's, or even a little higher. Winds will gust to 24 mph from the SW until a cold front passes in the evening. Rain amounts will not be that heavy Wednesday with most spots seeing less than a tenth of an inch.
Colder air will arrive Wednesday night as a cold front passes through the region. Look for lows near 37 by sunrise Thursday and temperatures will climb only to the mid 40's Thursday afternoon. Rain will spread over the area starting around midday Thursday with a decent soaking of .25 to .4 inches likely. Winds will turn to the NE behind the cold front but they will not be strong.
In the long-range, skies will clear some Friday with temps. near 58 degrees. It will turn colder again Saturday, with rain likely Sunday. Some true Arctic air may reach Delmarva by Monday, with high temps. only near 35°, but the long range is still rather uncertain today, and that forecast may change.
The average high for late February is 50 degrees with an average low of 30 degrees.