DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Chance of showers. Mild. Lows around 50°F
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Showers possible in the evening. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Mild temperatures will be the weather headline for the weekend on Delmarva, with just a few showers briefly interrupting any plans.
High pressure will continue to dominate the weather Saturday morning, before a slow-moving frontal boundary approaches from the southwest. This will bring increasing clouds into Saturday afternoon, as well as a chance for a few showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. Any showers are expected to be light, and should not significantly affect any plans.
We'll be on the warm side of that frontal boundary on Easter Sunday, which will mean a mix of clouds and sun and mild temperatures that will rise into the mid 60s. There will be another chance for showers, but I think they'll hold off until the evening hours.
Broad ridging to our west will put Delmarva in a mainly northwesterly flow starting Monday through Wednesday. A few disturbances will bring scattered showers to Delmarva on Monday. I don't think the day will be a washout, but you'll want to keep an umbrella nearby.
Then on Tuesday, a deeping low pressure system will lift into the Great Lakes, pushing a warm front across Delmarva from south to north. This will bring increased chances of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder with some instability that is expected. Strong storms are not expected at this time, as the best instability and dynamics will be well to our west.
The low pressure system pulls away Wednesday, swinging a cold front across Delmarva, with continued chances for scattered showers for the mid-week.
High pressure builds in on Thursday, with a return to mostly sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and a gusty northwest breeze to wrap up the work week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for April 6 - April 12.