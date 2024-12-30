DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear with calm winds. Isolated areas of dew or frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday (day part): Increasing clouds with scattered showers by evening. Winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
New Year's Eve: Scattered showers. Midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the southwest at 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
New Year's Day: Lingering showers early, then mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few brief snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Chance of wintry mix. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
The year 2024 will end with some unseasonably mild temperatures, followed by a 2025 that will start with unseasonably cold temperatures.
High pressure has build into the Mid-Atlantic in the wake of a cold front that brought some rain showers to Delmarva Sunday night.
This will mean mainly clear skies Monday night, with nearly calm winds. With last night's showers, there will be moisture near the ground which could allow for the development of frost or a heavy dew early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, clouds will increase throughout the day as another storm system ejects out of the southeast and prepares to swing another cold front across Delmarva for the countdown to the new year. Expect winds to shift to a southeasterly direction, becoming a little gusty in the evening.
If you're planning to welcome in the new year outdoors, the evening won't be a washout, but bring an umbrella as I am expecting scattered showers (with maybe a rumble of thunder?) through the midnight hour, which will taper off after midnight.
New Year's Day will be a transition day. It will turn mostly sunny, but with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid 50s, but will keep falling through the end of the week.
A series of dry cold fronts will bring several blasts of reinforcing cold air to Delmarva, with highs on Thursday and Friday only in the low 40s, and this weekend only in the 30s.
A weak disturbance crosses the region on Friday, which could bring some brief snow or wintry mix showers to Delmarva, although at this time it doesn't look like there will be enough moisture to cause any signficant travel disruptions.
The weekend will be bitterly cold with upper troughing digging into the Eastern United States.
Then all eyes are on next Monday, as longer-range guidance is suggesting a storm system could eject out of the Ohio River Valley and bring a round of some wintry slop to Delmarva. This is still a week out, so watch this space for forecast updates throughout the week as we get a better handle on timing, chance, and types of precipitation.