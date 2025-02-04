DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain is possible before becoming all rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Thursday: Morning rain. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Showers early, then clearing. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The upcoming week is going to be one of unseasonable warmth, with a brief round of winter weather in the middle, believe it or not.
High pressure dominates on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze shifting to the west. It will be unseasonably warm, with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
A cold front is going to swing over Delmarva late Tuesday, and a little coastal low could develop out ahead of it, bringing our next weather-maker for Wednesday into Thursday.
On Wednesday, the day will start out with increasing clouds with a northeasterly wind keeping our afternoon highs down in the upper 30s. The northeasterly wind will set up a "cold air damming" situation where cold, dense air gets trapped up against the Appalachian Range, keeping temperatures cold near the ground. As such, as rain approaches in the afternoon, the CAD combined with evaporative cooling from the falling rain could cause some sleet or freezing rain in the afternoon and evening before temperatures rise high enough for a changeover to all rain. At this point we're only expecting minor travel difficulties Wednesday afternoon and evening, but watch this space for updates as the temperature forecast gets firmed up over the next 48 hours.
Rain will continue into Thursday morning before ending by early afternoon with temperatures rising once again up to near 60 degrees.
Temperatures will remain well above normal through next weekend with another storm system bringing welcome rain by Saturday and Sunday.