DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
For the first time in a while we're going to have some unseasonably mild conditions on Delmarva.
With high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic slowly sliding off shore, southwest winds will push our high temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the unseasonably mild mid 60s.
Some weak, dry cold fronts will swing by to our north Tuesday into early Wednesday. I think the only sensible weather we'll see from these fronts is a little bit of cloud mixing in with sun, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware, but shower chances are remote. Even temperatures will remain relatively consistent, reaching the upper 50s on Wednesday.
The next weather-maker will arrive Thursday afternoon in the form of a stronger cold front. Scattered showers are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, possibly lingering into early on Friday.
In the wake of that front, we'll have a return to sunshine Friday with gusty northwest winds which will push temperatures down to about 50 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Another one or two cold fronts could swing across Delmarva next weekend, but so far longer-range guidance is suggesting these fronts will be mainly dry. They will likely bring increased cloud cover, though, as well as chilly temperatures and gusty winds for Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for March 3 - March 9.