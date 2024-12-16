DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers early, then mostly cloudy and mild. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mainly in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A warm front brought a round of healthy rain to Delmarva last night, and in its wake we've had a relatively mild, although cloudy and drizzly Monday.
A weak cold front will cross Delmarva Monday evening, bringing with it another round of scattered showers that will drop about another 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain to the peninsula.
Showers will linger into early Tuesday, then the rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy (I think we'll see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon) and unseasonably warm, with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.
On Wednesday, a stronger cold front will approach. The day will start of partly to mostly cloudy, then rain arrives by afternoon, which could be heavy at times Wednesday evening.
Big changes come with the passage of that cold front in the form of sunny skies on Thursday, as cold high pressure builds in from the northwest, bringing a return of blustery conditions to Delmarva. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 40s and will falll to the mid 40s Friday, low 40s Saturday, and low 30s on Sunday. Expect overnight lows to fall below freezing during the overnights starting on Thursday night.