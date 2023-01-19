DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Showers likely. Mild. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday night: Evening showers, then partly cloudy. Becoming breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. A westerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Mild, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Mild. highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
A gray and gloomy Thursday is ahead for Delmarva.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a warm front will climb up the East Coast, bringing with it showers and mild temperatures to Delmarva. Heavy rain is not likely, but a rumble of thunder is possible as the associated cold front slides through the region Thursday evening.
Skies will clear out Friday as high pressure builds in. This will mean mostly sunny skies, but in the wake of Thursday's low pressure, it'll be quite breezy. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or more possible at times.
Saturday will be a rare (at least so far this year) seasonable day, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 40s (where we're supposed to be).
But then another low will approach, bringing another warm front to the region on Sunday, which is likely to bring more substantial rain Sunday afternoon and evening.
That low and associated cold front will swing through and out by Monday, and we'll remain in a regime of above normal temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s Monday through at least Wednesday, which will be our next chance for rain.